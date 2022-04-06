Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.23

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.23 and last traded at $56.16, with a volume of 7416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.02.

POR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.16.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 63.24%.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Company Profile (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

