1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) dropped 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.61 and last traded at $10.67. Approximately 2,746 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,391,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

ONEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.76 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 40.85%. The company’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

