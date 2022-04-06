Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $41.05

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.05 and last traded at $41.30, with a volume of 3598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.24). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1,286.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

