Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $41.05

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.05 and last traded at $41.30, with a volume of 3598 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.45.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1,286.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gibraltar Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROCK)
Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.