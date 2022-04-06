Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $119.97

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $119.97 and last traded at $121.19, with a volume of 2159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.75.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.30 and a 200 day moving average of $164.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.76 per share, with a total value of $1,357,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.