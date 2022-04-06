Brokerages Expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to Post $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.32. Dynavax Technologies posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,300%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $195.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.07 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 24,036 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $254,060.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 41,862 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $442,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527. 11.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 35,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

DVAX stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.68. 23,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

