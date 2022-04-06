Dfpg Investments LLC Has $408,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dfpg Investments LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,762 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after purchasing an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $3.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.41. 405,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,598,169. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $191.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $241.07 billion, a PE ratio of 80.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.25.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,568 shares of company stock worth $5,461,472 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

