Contrasting Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) and Its Rivals

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -1,151.16% -15.70% -8.21% Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Competitors -209.77% -74.21% -27.51%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Competitors 173 948 1749 53 2.58

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 482.52%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 37.13%. Given Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s peers have a beta of 1.59, suggesting that their average share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.0% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.3% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $10.77 million -$92.41 million -0.64 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Competitors $3.73 billion $36.18 million 14.13

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (Get Rating)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is a subsidiary of Industrial Realty Group, LLC.

