Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 845 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.07% of Prudential Financial worth $26,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 10,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,822.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,709. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.06. 15,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,069,682. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $124.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.10 and a 200 day moving average of $110.79.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.14.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

