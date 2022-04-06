Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 130,000 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,960,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 1.24% of Mueller Water Products worth $28,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 192,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 18,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 419,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth about $978,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MWA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,373. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $17.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.10 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

MWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

