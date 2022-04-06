Metronome (MET) Market Capitalization Achieves $34.63 Million

Metronome (MET) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for about $2.50 or 0.00005672 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Metronome has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $34.63 million and $37,915.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00046035 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.45 or 0.07359504 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,143.96 or 1.00010065 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00052833 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,977,665 coins and its circulating supply is 13,833,091 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

