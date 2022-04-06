Head to Head Analysis: Energizer (NYSE:ENR) and Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) and Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.0% of Sunrun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Energizer shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Sunrun shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Energizer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sunrun and Energizer’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun $1.61 billion 4.03 -$79.42 million ($0.40) -77.82 Energizer $3.02 billion 0.72 $160.90 million $2.00 15.29

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than Sunrun. Sunrun is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energizer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrun and Energizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun -4.93% -0.70% -0.31% Energizer 5.09% 67.03% 4.85%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sunrun and Energizer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun 0 0 17 0 3.00 Energizer 0 2 3 0 2.60

Sunrun presently has a consensus price target of $62.87, indicating a potential upside of 101.95%. Energizer has a consensus price target of $41.43, indicating a potential upside of 35.48%. Given Sunrun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunrun is more favorable than Energizer.

Volatility and Risk

Sunrun has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energizer has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sunrun Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc. engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Energizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries. The company also provides headlights, lanterns, and children's and area lights, as well as flash lights under the Energizer, Eveready, Rayovac, Hard Case, Dolphin, Varta, and WeatherReady brands. In addition, it licenses the Energizer and Eveready brands to companies developing consumer solutions in gaming, automotive batteries, portable power for critical devices, LED light bulbs, generators, power tools, household light bulbs, and other lighting products. Further, the company designs and markets automotive fragrance and appearance products, including protectants, wipes, tire and wheel care products, glass cleaners, leather care products, air fresheners, and washes to clean, shine, refresh, and protect interior and exterior automobile surfaces under the brand names of Armor All, Nu Finish, Refresh Your Car!, LEXOL, Eagle One, California Scents, Driven, and Bahama & Co; STP branded fuel and oil additives, functional fluids, and other performance chemical products; and do-it-yourself automotive air conditioning recharge products under the A/C PRO brand name, as well as other refrigerant and recharge kits, sealants, and accessories. It sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers; and through various retail and business-to-business channels, including mass merchandisers, club, electronics, food, home improvement, dollar store, auto, drug, hardware, e-commerce, convenience, sporting goods, hobby/craft, office, industrial, medical, and catalog. Energizer Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

