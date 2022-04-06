BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $660.47 Million

Analysts expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) to announce sales of $660.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $681.00 million and the lowest is $634.21 million. BrightView reported sales of $651.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $591.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BV. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightView from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair lowered BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BrightView currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of BrightView stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $12.86. 9,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 1.37. BrightView has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $19.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.30.

In other news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $82,579,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 367,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in BrightView during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in BrightView by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,314,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,161,000 after acquiring an additional 64,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

