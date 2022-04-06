Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation, thirty-one have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $335.30.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total transaction of $82,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,823 shares of company stock worth $1,513,325. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,566,000 after purchasing an additional 303,001 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,987 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $8.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.66. 549,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,320,908. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

