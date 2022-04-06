Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $106.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) will announce $106.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.30 million. Magnachip Semiconductor reported sales of $123.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $481.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $480.00 million to $483.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $643.30 million, with estimates ranging from $611.60 million to $675.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.15 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on MX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE MX traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $15.84. 12,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,833. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The company has a market capitalization of $711.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20.

In related news, insider Young-Joon Kim acquired 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.37 per share, with a total value of $94,840.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Woung Moo Lee sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $130,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 50.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

