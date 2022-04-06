Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 727,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.43% of Janus Henderson Group worth $30,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 211.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 66,001 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 502.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 15,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 32,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $25,704.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden bought 691,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $20,753,006.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,658,787 shares of company stock worth $85,656,066 and sold 64,769 shares worth $2,340,086. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JHG traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.63. 22,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,480. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.06. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JHG shares. Macquarie cut Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

