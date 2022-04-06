Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 13,614 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 855,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.15% of FOX worth $31,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.48. 31,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906,057. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.90. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FOXA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FOX from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.91.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

