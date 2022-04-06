Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 366,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,737 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $33,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 157.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,043,000 after purchasing an additional 243,775 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 611,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 10.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 78.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

OC traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.15. 41,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

