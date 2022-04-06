CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 762,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 340,350 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CSX were worth $28,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 650.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth $49,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.87. 424,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,149,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average is $35.02.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

