Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives $84.60 Average PT from Analysts

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LPX traded down $2.75 on Friday, reaching $58.77. The company had a trading volume of 47,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,801. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.58 and its 200-day moving average is $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $50.12 and a 52 week high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 100.29% and a net margin of 30.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.