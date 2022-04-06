Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.34 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) will report sales of $67.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.89 million. Heska reported sales of $60.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year sales of $290.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $288.00 million to $293.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $321.21 million, with estimates ranging from $315.60 million to $331.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Heska in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,701,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,616,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,329,000 after buying an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter valued at $63,789,000. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Heska by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 327,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after buying an additional 163,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Heska stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.13. 109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,166. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,315.36 and a beta of 1.59. Heska has a one year low of $119.63 and a one year high of $275.94.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

