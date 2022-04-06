Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AZRE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:AZRE traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.25. 4,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.90. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $29.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZRE. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 104,279 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after buying an additional 45,374 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 253,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 146,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,257,000 after buying an additional 96,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

