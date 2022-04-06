Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.68. The stock had a trading volume of 357,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,108,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.13. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 194.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 191,932 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 126,832 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 881,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after purchasing an additional 151,004 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares during the period. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,150,000. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

