Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.14, but opened at $12.76. Cullinan Oncology shares last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 4,066 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 276,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $2,967,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullinan Oncology alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CGEM. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average is $17.03.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.24). On average, analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cullinan Oncology by 80.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 188,316 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 35.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 144.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 79.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 25,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 73.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullinan Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullinan Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.