Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.56 billion-$5.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.56 billion.Capri also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.600-$6.600 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capri from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.32.

Capri stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.30. 1,513,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,208. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Capri’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $809,008.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 2.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

