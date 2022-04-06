Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 474,460 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 474,460 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $90,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,832,213,000 after purchasing an additional 871,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,106,551,000 after purchasing an additional 534,241 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,878 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,945,000 after buying an additional 819,003 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.53.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $8.22 on Wednesday, reaching $355.10. The stock had a trading volume of 66,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,156. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $358.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The stock has a market cap of $347.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.