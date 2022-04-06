Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,260 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 62,608 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $36,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after purchasing an additional 223,003 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,280 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 97.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 26.3% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,397 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 15,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 22.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

TJX traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.07. The stock had a trading volume of 200,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,303,006. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average of $68.16. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $70.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

