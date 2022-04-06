Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $34.03 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,602 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Verisk Analytics worth $34,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $5,413,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,283. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.37 and a 52 week high of $231.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.86.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.39%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total transaction of $94,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,950. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.11.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

