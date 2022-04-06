Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 23,330 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,330 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $38,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 21.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,678,000 after buying an additional 100,929 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $4.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.24. The stock had a trading volume of 16,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,126. The stock has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.21 and a 12 month high of $272.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.55.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

