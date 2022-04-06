Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $40.90 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285,291 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Eaton worth $40,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 137.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $2.83 on Wednesday, reaching $143.78. 22,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,617. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $137.56 and a one year high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.84 and a 200 day moving average of $160.66.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

