International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Position Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 684,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 62,094 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.27% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $103,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 144,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,951,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,201.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,497,000 after acquiring an additional 120,795 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.41. 3,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,263. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 125.16, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.81. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.40 and a 52 week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 312.87%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IFF. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.70.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

