Wing Finance (WING) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.29 Million

Wing Finance (WING) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for about $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on exchanges. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002273 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00046037 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,242.47 or 0.07368352 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,975.31 or 0.99931847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00052945 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

