CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $458.90 million-$465.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $440.76 million.CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.030-$1.130 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRWD. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $264.24.

Shares of CRWD traded down $5.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.00. 93,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,284,236. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.17 and its 200 day moving average is $217.42. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,619 shares of company stock valued at $24,093,947 in the last ninety days. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 727,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,979,000 after purchasing an additional 129,722 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 338,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,382,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 152,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,251,000 after buying an additional 57,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $9,658,000. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

