ContentBox (BOX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $24.00

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $513,080.53 and $24.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00011125 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.43 or 0.00235034 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000092 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

