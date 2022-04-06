RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

NYSE RPM traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,858. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.49 and a 200 day moving average of $87.79. RPM International has a twelve month low of $75.11 and a twelve month high of $101.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.29.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited purchased 600 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.09 per share, for a total transaction of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 396,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,044,000 after acquiring an additional 22,067 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

