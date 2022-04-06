Brokerages Set LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Target Price at $10.44

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

NASDAQ:LX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. 31,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,073,662. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). LexinFintech had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 20.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LexinFintech will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LX. Grace Capital grew its stake in LexinFintech by 8.4% in the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 238,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 19.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Company Profile (Get Rating)

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.