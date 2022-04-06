Brokerages Set Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Price Target at $122.20

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EFGSY shares. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Eiffage from €118.80 ($130.55) to €125.60 ($138.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Eiffage from €120.00 ($131.87) to €129.00 ($141.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eiffage from €106.00 ($116.48) to €112.00 ($123.08) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS EFGSY traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.01. 1,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943. Eiffage has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

