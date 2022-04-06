The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.26. Williams Companies posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.62.

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.48. The company had a trading volume of 92,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,811,389. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.27. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $34.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.10%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 6.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 135,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 249.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 22.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 76,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

