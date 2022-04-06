Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.31.

CCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $254,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Crown by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.63. The company had a trading volume of 15,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,194. Crown has a twelve month low of $95.27 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.97%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

