OLO (NYSE:OLO) Shares Down 6.1%

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.87 and last traded at $12.88. Approximately 4,787 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,431,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.72.

OLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OLO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $4,694,046.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of OLO by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of OLO by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OLO by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of OLO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 187,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

