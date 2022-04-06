Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 119,005 shares.The stock last traded at $21.71 and had previously closed at $22.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $654.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 27.99%. The business had revenue of $62.39 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. This is a positive change from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,388,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,031,000 after acquiring an additional 55,009 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,298,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,945,000 after acquiring an additional 129,963 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 935,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,134,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 310,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

