Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Trading 3.1% Higher

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.37. 5,112 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,036,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $126.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 6,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $66,131.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Mason sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $38,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,122 shares of company stock valued at $188,543 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

