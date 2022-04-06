CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) shot up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.48 and last traded at $36.18. 3,738 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 764,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.46.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CEIX. TheStreet raised CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $480.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.70 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 36,524 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

