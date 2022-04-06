Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Trading 1.5% Higher

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.04 and last traded at $26.77. 110,331 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,274,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Coterra Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.09.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.17.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

In other news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $947,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $270,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,792 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.