Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.36. 40 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 231,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Science 37 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Science 37 in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Science 37 during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.
Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Science 37 (SNCE)
- It’s Time To Start Buying Tilray Again
- 2 Biotech Stocks Showing Serious Relative Strength
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.