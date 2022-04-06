Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.36. 40 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 231,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Science 37 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Science 37 during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Science 37 in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Science 37 in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Science 37 during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

