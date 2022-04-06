Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.13. Approximately 11,643 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,182,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

FRSH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.44.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $2,292,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. bought 1,265,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $21,745,779.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,325 shares of company stock valued at $2,910,035 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Freshworks by 147.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,144 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Freshworks by 34,332.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,252 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its stake in Freshworks by 15,228.4% in the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 3,065,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,686 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Freshworks by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,324,000 after purchasing an additional 887,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Freshworks by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,982,000 after purchasing an additional 251,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

