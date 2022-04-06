Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) were down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $66.33 and last traded at $66.57. Approximately 37,408 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,110,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.22.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Argus upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 0.43.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

