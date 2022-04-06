Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,101,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $75,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 47.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 24.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.57. The stock had a trading volume of 24,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,751. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.99. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $56.41 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on LNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

