Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 2.00% of SPX FLOW worth $72,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,893,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPX FLOW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,718,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 3,401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,585,000 after purchasing an additional 326,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

FLOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SPX FLOW in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPX FLOW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock remained flat at $$86.49 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.92 and a 12-month high of $88.55.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Nutrition and Health segment, and Precision Solutions.

