Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 35,599 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 904,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,599 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $43,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Ally Financial by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ally Financial by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $42.96. 4,756,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,525,053. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.53. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

