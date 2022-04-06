Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,951 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.21% of Nucor worth $69,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after buying an additional 686,067 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,594,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,245,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $148.23. The company had a trading volume of 36,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,300. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $75.60 and a 12-month high of $157.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

